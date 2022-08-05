Xiaomi Independence Day & Rakhi Sale- Must Check Out Deals & Offers News oi-Rohit Arora

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. To mark the celebrations, all major tech giants and e-commerce portals have announced special sales and discounts. The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has also announced deals and offers for Independence Day 2022 in India.

The Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins tomorrow, i.e. August 6, 2022, and will end on August 11. Xiaomi has already listed the early bird offers on its official India website and retail partner chains including Amazon.

What all offers Xiaomi will be giving to the customers and what are the dates for the sale? All details are mentioned here:

Xiaomi Independence Day Sale 2022: Deals To Check Out

Xiaomi has introduced some hard-to-miss deals on Redmi and Xiaomi-labelled handsets. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the best deals users can grab during the ongoing Xiaomi Independence Day 2022 sale.

Notably, the flagship handset was announced at an asking price of Rs. 62,999. As a part of the Independence Day Sale, the premium Xiaomi Android phone will be available for as low as Rs. 49,999.

The massive discount of over Rs. 13,000 on the 12 Pro is one of the most lucrative deals you can get right now during this festive season.

The company is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 if you are making the purchases via SBI Bank credit cards.

Xiaomi's Independence Day sale offers are not just limited to the Xiaomi 12 Pro. During the sale, Xiaomi 11 series will also see significant price reductions. Xiaomi's 11 Lite NE has received a discount of around Rs. 9,000, while the Xiaomi 11T Pro's price has been cut by as much as Rs. 10,000.

During the sale, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE will retail at Rs. 18,999 instead of Rs. 27,999, whereas the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be up for grabs at Rs. 29,999 instead of Rs. 39,999 selling price.

Discounts On Redmi-Series Smartphones

Best Mobiles in India