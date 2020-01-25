Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro Available With Limited Period Discount: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi launched the Mi TV 4A Pro last year to cater to the budget segment users. The smart TV had received a good response in the Indian market. Keeping its popularity in demand, the company had put up the TV for sale multiple times with a discounted price. Now, to mark the Republic Day celebration in India, the device is selling with discounts online.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro India Sale

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch model is selling at a reduced price on the company's official website. You can buy the device for Rs, 11,999 from the mi.com till January 26. Following which it is expected to sell at its original price.

Notably, this price cut is valid only on the company's website. On the e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, it carries a higher price tag of Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,599 respectively. It is unknown if both these platforms will put up the device for sale with any discounts in the coming days or not.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro Specifications And Features

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro sports a 32-inch panel which is HD ready and offers 1366 x 768 pixels resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The smart TV features dual 10W stereo speakers. So, you get 20W of output in total.

Under the hood, the TV is equipped with a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic processor which is combined with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. In the software department, the TV makes use of the company's in-house Patchwall UI based on Android TV OS.

The company offers over 7,00,000+ hours of content on its affordable smart TV. In terms of connectivity, the Mi TV 4A Pro 32 packs three HDMI ports, one 3.5mm headphone jack, and two USB 2.0 ports. It also comes with support for Wi-Fi.

