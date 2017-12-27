Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan sale goes live across all Mi Home stores: Up to Rs. 3,000 off on smartphones

After hosting the No.1 Mi Fan Sale on its online store, Xiaomi has now moved to its offline channel and has announced that it is opening the "No.1 Mi Fan Sale" across its Mi Home stores in the country.

"It's that time of the year. Rock bottom prices, mega discounts and huge savings. Mi Home is celebrating the 'No.1 Mi Fan Sale'. Mi Home's biggest shopping event - 'No.1 Mi Fan Sale', will be held across all Mi Homes between December 23rd, 2017 to January 1st, 2018," the company has said on its website.

Currently, Xiaomi has 15 Mi Homes in six Indian cities and the company will be offering up to Rs. 3,000 discount on smartphones and up to Rs. 500 on its several accessories.

Xiaomi is offering discounts on mobiles like Mi Mix 2, Mi A1, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 4, and Redmi 4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets the highest discount (Rs. 3,000 off) and it will be available at Rs. 32,999. The Mi A1 smartphone will sell at Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 14,999. The 32GB ROM variant of Mi Max 2 will be available at Rs. 12,999, while the 64GB storage version can be bought at Rs. 14,999 respectively.

Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM will be available at Rs. 10,999 instead of Rs. 11,999. Redmi 4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage gets Rs. 500 off, and it will be up for grabs at Rs 8,499. Redmi 4 (4GB RAM+64GB ROM) will be available at Rs 9,999, down from Rs. 10,999.

As for the accessories, Xiaomi is offering discounts on products like Mi In-ear Pro HD, Mi WiFi Repeater 2, Redmi Note 4 soft case, Redmi Note 4 screen protector, Bluetooth speaker Mini and more.

As such, Xiaomi Router 3C is getting Rs. 200 off and can be bought at Rs. 999. Mi air purifier filter gets Rs. 500 off, and it is available at Rs. 1,999. Xiaomi Mi in-ear headphones basic will be available at Rs 499 while Mi Capsule earphone will go for Rs. 899. Mi Headphones Comfort is selling at Rs 2,699.

Apart from the sale the company is giving consumers a chance to win products. Well, Xiaomi is conducting a "No 1 Mi Fan Wishlist" contest. As part of the program, users will be able to select a product from Xiaomi's given list and they will have to submit it as a coupon. As far the rules go, only one product can be selected from the given list while coupons with multiple selections will be deemed void.

Xiaomi will select and announce five lucky winners from each Mi Home on January 5, 2018. The winners will be contacted on the mobile number provided in the wish list coupon and they can redeem their wish list gifts only after presenting a valid Govt. Photo ID proof. The gift has to be redeemed before January 20.