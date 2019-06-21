Xiaomi's Mi.Com Value Added Services—Everything You Should Know News oi-Priyanka Dua

Xiaomi's e-commerce website Mi.com witnessed the top single brand online smartphone channel as per Counterpoint Research.

Interestingly Xiaomi's popular e-commerce platform is the only exclusive brand website to be leading this category, with Mi.com purely selling Xiaomi products.

, Flipkart and Amazon, implement a multi-brand approach.

Furthermore, the company said since its inception in May 2015, it has witnessed a surge of over 3 million daily active users and over 40 million monthly active users on Mi.com along with over 5.5 million DAU being the highest recorded in the last one year.

The company also noted that Mi.com's soaring popularity in the nation has also been an implication of its effective online sales strategy leading to over 8 million paid customers since inception and 24 million Mi Store App installs.

Raghu Reddy, Head of Online Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India mentioned, "We are positive that our customers will continue to significantly benefit from Mi.com's best in class service, high engagement, and value-added services. We will continue offering them enhanced brand experience while providing the best of innovative Xiaomi products at incredibly honest pricing."

Xiaomi Mi.com Value Added Services

The Mi.com also offers some value-added services to people like Mi Fans can purchase an exchange coupon with a two-week validity allowing them to redeem it during any sale. Users can consume an endless stream of content right from unboxing videos, product videos, quality tests, etc. It offers liquid protection for devices starting from Rs. 399.

Besides this Mi.com allows consumers to purchase gift cards for any occasion for their loved ones.

Announced CC Series In China

The Chinese smartphone has announced a new range of smartphone in China called the CC- Series which stands for " Colorful & Creative".

The smartphone is expected to be called the Mi CC9 and it may come up with a flip camera. Furthermore, it is also expected to be the first Meitu-branded Xiaomi phone.

Famous Brand

There is no doubt Xiaomi is a very popular brand in India, in fact, the Chinese smartphone maker is leading the chart and all credit goes to the pricing they have set for their products. Xiaomi knows that India is a very price-oriented market and some of their phones are capable enough to give a tough fight to some high- end phones.

