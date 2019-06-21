Just In
- 48 min ago Astrum Launches Bass Barrel Speaker ST290 In India at Rs. 1,690
- 1 hr ago Google Pixel 4 Latest Leaks Suggests New Color Options With Dual Camera Setup
- 2 hrs ago Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Arrives Earlier Than Expected on iOS and Android Smartphones
- 3 hrs ago Redmi Note 7 Pro To Offer Better Gaming Performance With Game Turbo
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: I don't play for Naib or board, I play for Afghanistan: Rashid Khan
- News Kashmir to Kanyakumari: NIA gets on the job as ISIS looks to spiral out of control
- Automobiles BMC Decides To Charge Rs 10,000 As Illegal Parking Fine — Will The Rest Of The Country Follow?
- Lifestyle Unique Garlic Peeling Hack Is Blowing People's Minds
- Movies Dipika Kakar Reveals She Was Clueless About Her Career; Says Sasural Simar Ka Was NOT Her Debut Show
- Education Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University Released UPSEE Counselling 2019 Schedule
- Finance Jet Airways Gains 210% After Hitting All-Time Low On Thursday
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Xiaomi's Mi.Com Value Added Services—Everything You Should Know
Xiaomi's e-commerce website Mi.com witnessed the top single brand online smartphone channel as per Counterpoint Research.
Interestingly Xiaomi's popular e-commerce platform is the only exclusive brand website to be leading this category, with Mi.com purely selling Xiaomi products.
, Flipkart and Amazon, implement a multi-brand approach.
Furthermore, the company said since its inception in May 2015, it has witnessed a surge of over 3 million daily active users and over 40 million monthly active users on Mi.com along with over 5.5 million DAU being the highest recorded in the last one year.
The company also noted that Mi.com's soaring popularity in the nation has also been an implication of its effective online sales strategy leading to over 8 million paid customers since inception and 24 million Mi Store App installs.
Raghu Reddy, Head of Online Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India mentioned, "We are positive that our customers will continue to significantly benefit from Mi.com's best in class service, high engagement, and value-added services. We will continue offering them enhanced brand experience while providing the best of innovative Xiaomi products at incredibly honest pricing."
Xiaomi Mi.com Value Added Services
The Mi.com also offers some value-added services to people like Mi Fans can purchase an exchange coupon with a two-week validity allowing them to redeem it during any sale. Users can consume an endless stream of content right from unboxing videos, product videos, quality tests, etc. It offers liquid protection for devices starting from Rs. 399.
Besides this Mi.com allows consumers to purchase gift cards for any occasion for their loved ones.
Announced CC Series In China
The Chinese smartphone has announced a new range of smartphone in China called the CC- Series which stands for " Colorful & Creative".
The smartphone is expected to be called the Mi CC9 and it may come up with a flip camera. Furthermore, it is also expected to be the first Meitu-branded Xiaomi phone.
Famous Brand
There is no doubt Xiaomi is a very popular brand in India, in fact, the Chinese smartphone maker is leading the chart and all credit goes to the pricing they have set for their products. Xiaomi knows that India is a very price-oriented market and some of their phones are capable enough to give a tough fight to some high- end phones.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
28,890
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
28,890
-
30,360
-
28,335
-
14,100
-
20,230
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999