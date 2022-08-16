Xiaomi’s New 32” Budget Smart TV Costs Rs. 16,999: Key Features, Specs & Competition News oi-Rohit Arora

Xiaomi is consistently expanding its Smart TV portfolio in India. The brand recently revamped the Smart TV 5A series and has now expanded it with a new model- Smart TV 5A Pro 32. This enhanced version of the Smart TV 5A comes integrated with technologies such as Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and Vivid Picture Engine.

How much does the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro costs in India and what are its features? Find out below:

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 Key Features

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 brings notable design and features upgrades over its sibling, i.e., the standard Smart TV 5A. The 5A Pro Smart TV flaunts a metallic casing and has a bezel-less display design, which will ensure a premium appeal and an expansive viewing experience. The TV has a 32-inch HD (720p) display with balanced contrast and brightness ratio. The Smart TV 5A Pro 32's display supports a pixel resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and Xiaomi's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine for fine-tuning color, contrast, and depth with each frame on the screen.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32's audio delivery is handled by a 24W speaker system. The TV also combines Dolby Audio technology along with DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X for a clean surround sound listening experience. Under the hood, the Smart TV 5A Pro 32 features the quad-core Cortex A55 processor. This is one of the major upgrades it brings over its predecessor. Just for reference, the previous gem smart TV uses the quad-core Cortex A35 processor.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 comes with 1.5GB RAM and has 8GB of onboard storage. Xiaomi has used the latest PatchWall OS firmware to drive the Smart TV 5A Pro. The new firmware integrates support for over 30 international and Indian content partners and also content from more than 15 languages. The Smart TV 5A Pro 32 will ship with a sleek remote that will have keys for Quick Settings and Quick Wake, etc.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 Price In India, Availability Details

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 has been announced at Rs. 16,999 in India. It will be available for purchase online via Amazon, Flipkart, and, Mi.com. It will also be available for purchase at Mi Homes stores and other retail partners in India. At this price range and with the features offered, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro will bring some heat to the market and will go up against the likes of the OnePlus TV Y1S 32, Infinx X3 LED 32-inch, Realme Smart TV Neo 32, and others.

Best Mobiles in India