Xiaomi's New Product For India Is An IoT-Enabled Air Fryer For Multi-Functional Cooking

Xiaomi has grown much larger than just a smartphone company in the last eight years. Among the products offered by the Chinese tech giant are 4G/5G handsets, tablets, laptops, audio products, Smart TVs, air purifiers, and IoT-enabled lights. If there's a category that's popular and has some kind of technology associated with it (but not necessarily), Xiaomi might already have a product in it.

Further adding to its product portfolio in India is a 'Smart Air Fryer' with a 3.5-litre capacity. If you're not familiar with an air fryer, let me tell you that it can help you cook some incredible meals with very little effort for your loved ones. The one Xiaomi has introduced features a wide-temperature range to help you cook more than 50+ smart recipes.

A category-first, the smart air fryer integrates intelligent design components and leading technology, making it the perfect addition to the Indian kitchen for smarter and healthier cooking, said Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India. Let's get into the details of this exciting new product category.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L Features To Check Out

As the name suggests, the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer offers a total holding capacity of 3.5 litres. This smart kitchen appliance is designed with support for a wide temperature range and multi-functional cooking. It features an OLED display that will help users to monitor their cooking easily and also set timers and adjust temperature levels.

The latest Smart Air Fryer by Xiaomi also features an additional grille that you can place inside the console and cool large volumes of food. This is specifically helpful with grilling veggies and meats. If we speak of the cooking operations then besides grilling, you will also be able to air fry food items and also bake a cake. You can also make curd using the air fryer which is a unique feature offered by this smart air fryer.

Additionally, the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer can also help with fermentation and defrosting frozen food items.

Moreover, Xiaomi has revealed the Smart Air Fryer delivers around 1500W of heating power, which helps with instant temperature surges and distributes heat evenly throughout. This in turn helps the fryer to decrease the cooking time without compromising the nutritional factors. With this Xiaomi believes users will get a more balanced diet for a healthy lifestyle.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer offers an adjustable temperature setting. It can operate between 40-degree Celsius and to 200-degree Celsius. You also get the option to schedule a meal cooking 24 hours before the actual cooking time. It has a non-stop operational limit of 24 hours. What makes this Smart Air Fryer special is the compatibility with Mi Home App on any supported smartphone.

You can control the air fryer using the app and also access over 50 easy-to-cook recipes for quick meals.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Price In India And Availability Details

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L has been announced with Rs. 9,999 price tag in India. You can purchase it on Mi.com, Mi Homes, and from retail partners like Amazon.in. It is available for pre-order at Mi.com with an introductory discount of Rs. 2,000. The first sale starts on August 18 in India.

