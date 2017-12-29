Xiaomi's products won 28 Design Awards in 2017

As we approach the end of 2017, we must say it has been an exciting year for us tech enthusiasts as well as for the consumers. We witnessed a lot of innovative, mind-blowing, as well as bizarre launches, be it smartphones, wearables, apps, gadgets, accessories amongst others from different manufacturers and developers in the tech world.

Having said that, manufacturers are now summarizing their activity for the whole year. And the reports are not only in terms of sales companies obtained or revenues they earned but also the glory or prizes they won. Well, in this regard Xiaomi seems to have done quite well and it looks like the Chines OEM has outshined its competitors. The company has announced that it has won 28 design awards in 2017.

That is quite a large number and it looks like Xiaomi has paid more attention to designing its products and make it appealing to consumers. As such Xiaomi has gained a lot of popularity this year especially with its products in India.

As for the awards, Xiaomi has won 8 German IF Design Awards, 2 German Red Dot Design Awards, 2 American International Design Excellence Awards, 5 Japan's Good Design Awards, 2 Asia's Most Influential Design Awards, 4 ed Star Design Awards, 4 Taihu Lake Awards, and 1 Golden Award.

Xiaomi has received the German IF Design Awards for its Mijia Smart LED Desk Lamp, Xiaomi IH Smart Electric Rice Cooker, Xiaomi M365 Folding Electric Scooter, Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Xiaomi Mi Drone, Xiaomi Mi Band 2, Xiaomi Mi Piston earphones, and Xiaomi FWMKZ01XY Air Wear PM0.3 Anti-haze Face Mask.

German Red Dot Design Awards has been given to Xiaomi for its M365 Folding Electric Scooter and Xiaomi Mijia Smart LED Desk Lamp.

Asia's Most Influential Design Awards have gone to the Xiaomi M365 Folding Electric Scooter and the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner.

Xiaomi has bagged Japan's Good Design Awards for Xiaomi M365 Folding Electric Scooter, Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector, Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie, Xiaomi Mijia Smart LED Desk Lamp, and Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier.

IDEA Design Awards for Xiaomi included products like Xiaomi Mi Drone and Xiaomi Mijia Smart LED Desk Lamp.

Red Star Design Awards was awarded to Xiaomi for Xiaomi M365 Folding Electric Scooter, Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector, Xiaomi Mijia 3.5K Panorama Action Camera, and the Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie.

Taihu Lake Awards have gone to the Xiaomi M365 Folding Electric Scooter, Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector, Xiaomi Mijia 3.5K Panorama Action Camera, and Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie.

And finally, the Golden Award has gone to the Xiaomi M365 Folding Electric Scooter.