Xiaomi started assembling Mi smart TVs in India at Tirupati plant

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has become one of the best seller company in India. Now the company has started assembling its smart TVs in India from October 4. The assembling units are situated in Tirupati, the company has joined hands with the Dixon Technologies with the bridge the gap between the demand and the supply in the country.

This is Xiaomi's eighth production line in India, the company also has six production lines which are dedicated for smartphones and one is dedicated to power banks. The company has also joined hands with Foxconn and Hipad Technologies better production. The production line is spread in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and in Noida.

"Right now we are ramping slowly but by January-March quarter, the factory will generate the capacity to assemble 1 lakh Mi LED TVs per month," live mint quoted Manu Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India, as saying.

Xiaomi will import all the component of TVs to India and assemble in the production line. Earlier the company was importing these TVs, which was the only reason for a limited number of units in the flash sale. But it seems that Xiaomi has found the solution to increase the supply of the units.

The announcement comes just a couple of days after Xiaomi said it had secured the No. 1 position in the smart TV market.

According to International Data Corporation's (India) Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker, Xiaomi has debuted in the smartTV market in the very first quarter of this year, and the company has managed to triple the number of shipment by the second quarter. This is the reason behind securing India's No. 1 position in the TV market.

Back in February Xiaomi launched its first smart TV in India to take on rival brands like Samsung, Sony and LG. The company arrived with the world's thinnest LED TV offering.

In India, Xiaomi sells 5 TV models starting with a price point of Rs 13,999 which goes up to Rs 49,999. Two of these models are started assembling at the Tirupati plant.