Xiaomi to give away 100 Yuan cash coupons to 1 million Xiaomi fans

Xiaomi has gained a lot of popularity and a fair amount of success in the smartphone market. The company has had a good run in 2017 and has even set new sales records with its new releases.

Besides, the company has recorded amazing success, particularly in India. Xiaomi achieved an annual revenue of $100 million as of October which was more than the target of $90 million which the company had set at the starting of the year. The company has done quite well after all.

Having said that, Xiaomi who is now enjoying its success has announced that it is returning the favor to its customers. Well, the company will be giving out a total of 100 million Yuan to its customers between December 19 - December 26. The company will be offering 100 Yuan Xiaomi cash coupon to 1 million fans. Xiaomi has assured that these cash coupons will be given out sincerely.

Apart from these cash coupons, Gizchina reports that Xiaomi will also be announcing huge discounts for the first three days. These discounts will basically apply to selected products which the company will list most probably in its online store or its website. To grab the voucher you might have to buy a Xiaomi product and you might just get lucky.

Meanwhile, Xaiomi has managed to put its share on par with Samsung in India. The main reason has been a strong supply chain and the company's ability to sell value for money products in a very price sensitive market. While Xiaomi has stood out for its unique go-to-market strategy of selling only via e-commerce, the company is aiming for the number one spot. The company is also focused on increasing its offline sales. As such Xiaomi is opening direct stores called Mi Home, and partnering with big retail chains like Croma, Biz Bazaar, Univercell, Poorvika, and Sangeetha.