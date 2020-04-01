Xiaomi To Showcase 22 New Products At Mi Fan Festival On April 3 News oi-Karan Sharma

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Xiaomi is planning for something huge as its 10th anniversary of is approaching. The company has scheduled an event on April 3 as a part of its Mi Fan Festival. The company is said to launch 22 new devices at the event.

However, the company has not disclosed any information on what it is going to launch on April 3. We have to wait for the event to know more about the upcoming products. According to the reports, the official event will kick-off at 2:00 PM in China and 11:30 AM IST.

Reports suggest that the company might be planning to launch several new smart home products, it can also introduce a new category which the company is working on for a long time. Back in 2019 Xiaomi showcased 20 new products as a part of its Mi Fan Festival.

But all the products were not made available for sale in the market. However, the company do launch some of them with an affordable price range for its Mi fans, we can expect the same this year as well. Xiaomi might be planning to showcase a series of products this year but we don't know how many of them will make it to Chinese and international market.

In the latest report, it has also been reported that the company is again back on track and its sales are close to recovering. "The (Chinese) market has entered a full recovery stage, and the market has already recovered to 80 to 90 percent of the normal level," CFO ShouZi Chew said on an earnings call.

Meanwhile, the GST Council of India has increased the taxation on mobile phones from 12 percent to 18 percent last month. The increased GST slab will impose from today hicking the prices of smartphones from all the brands including Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme, Poco, and more.

