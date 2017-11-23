Yepzon launches Smart Safety Solutions for women and children in India

Safety technology company Yepzon Oy, has finally announced its entry in India by launching Smart Safety Solutions for women and children.

The safety technology developed by the company combines a mobile service with compatible positioning technology by its cloud services.

Yepzon Freedom is the first independent locator and alarm device combining Wi-Fi indoor positioning with 3G and GPS technologies, the company said.

Ashish Deswal, CEO of Yepzon Enterprises India said, Yepzon's safety and tracking products respond to the global feeling of insecurity especially among women, children and elderly. They are scalable to anywhere in the world and are best gifts for loved ones and i foresee great prospects for Yepzon in the Indian market, the innovative safety solutions by Yepzon make it the promising industry leader."

The device works on all key smartphone platforms without any personal information and no user credentials required.

The device takes hardly a minute to pair with the phone and the battery can run up to several weeks with one charge, the company claims.

" In 2013, we reviewed statistics on missing persons and immediately started product development. In the EU and US alone, more than a million children go missing each year. More than 100,000 of them will never be found. With modern technology, this needs not be," Otto Linna, Founder & Chairman of Yepzon said.

It is already the well-established brand in the European and US markets. It also offers smart clothing applications to locate people, pets, and things.

The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Tampere, Finland with a subsidiary in London, United Kingdom; a joint enterprise in Nevada, US and now a joint venture Yepz on India and these devices are also manufactured in India.