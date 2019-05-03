You can't believe it Razer is literally working on a Toaster News oi-Karan Sharma Do you know Razer took the joke too seriously and confirmed that it is working on the toaster.

Razer, the company which is known for its high-end Razer Blade laptops, PC accessories and more is now planning to make your morning breakfast too with its toaster. Yes, you hear it correctly, the company is literally working on a toaster which will toast your bread. This is now the first time this news has surfaced on the web.

The news was started as a joke for everyone, but it was expected that Razer will not disappoint its fans. According to the CNET report, Razer CEO, Min-Liang Tan, has announced that the company is working on a Razer-branded toaster.

The joke about the Razer Toaster was started back in 2013. A Facebook group was very enthusiastically requesting the company to bring the Razer Toaster to its fans. In 2016, under April Fool's Day prank the company teased slice of toast with a Razer logo embedded on it with an LED light.

After the joke, a fan with username Mark Withers created a Facebook page and put pressure on Tan to think about the prospect if the toaster. Later Tan responded to him saying that the company will make a toaster if Withers Facebook page will get 1 million likes.

However, the page hasn't managed to achieve the milestone but it has surpassed 40,000 along with 12 fans brandishing tattoos for the toaster. Later Tan liked the page officially and said on his Facebook,

"Alright - I didn't think these guys were going to make it - but they did. It was to hit 1M likes and with each Razer Toaster tattoo being equivalent to 100K likes each....and they now have 12 Razer Toaster tattoos.

Well....what can I say. I've just officially liked their page - and I'm going to put together my team of designers and engineers. It will take a few years - but I'll be sure to share the progress - and make it a community affair.

A Razer Toaster - For Razer Toaster Lovers. By Razer Toaster Lovers."

Let's see when Razer will come up with its Razer Toaster and what will be special in this as compared to the normal Toaster. We can wildly expect some inclusion of technology in it.