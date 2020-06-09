You Can Withdraw Cash From ATMs In India With A QR Code Scan News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

During the COVID-19 pandemic, withdrawing cash from ATMs could be really risky as you will have to touch buttons on the ATM machine that could have been used by someone who tested positive. To address this concern, AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL) has come up with a new solution called contact-less ATM withdrawals. This tech for ATMs is under testing across India.

Currently, AGSTTL is providing a demo of this technology to banks that have shown their interest. The solution for ATMs does not require banks to replace their ATM machines for the touch-less operation. It just lets them implement the technology via a software update. All it needs is just a QR code scanner from the banks mobile app to authenticate the same. The other steps in the process of withdrawing cash are done via the official mobile app.

How To Withdraw Cash From ATM Using Mobile

Talking about how this technology for ATM works, you need to follow the same.

Open the bank's mobile banking application on your smartphone and choose the option 'QR Cash Withdrawal'

Now, key in the amount that you want to withdraw on the mobile app itself

Scan the QR code displayed on the ATM machine's screen

Confirm the amount by hitting 'Proceed' in the mobile banking app

Key in the mPIN number for the authentication of the transaction

You will get the cash instantly and the receipt for the transaction too

Well, AGSTTL has intalled, managed, and maintained a network of nearly 72,000 ATMs all over India and provides customized solutions to leading banks. The company introduced UPI-QR based cash withdrawal solution along with Bank of India. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company provided critical services such as sustenance of ATM operations, back-end operations, and cash replenishment services as well.

Furthermore, it has initiated mobile ATMs with leading banks in partnership across 20 cities and towns. This is one of the initiatives taken by AGSTTL to make it convenient for people during the tough time.

Best Mobiles in India