YouTube Ads To Get Even More Annoying; Service Testing 5 Unskippable Ads Model

As they say, there is no such thing as a free lunch, especially when it comes to digital streaming services. YouTube, the most widely used video platform in the world is planning to put as many as five to ten unskippable ads in the coming months. YouTube is calling it 'Bumper Ads' and each ad will be six seconds long, which means you might have to wait for as long as 30-60 seconds just to watch a video if you still haven't purchased YouTube's premium subscription.

"This may happen with a certain type of ad format called bumper ads, since they're only up to 6 seconds long. If you'd like, you can send feedback directly from YouTube via the send feedback tool," said YouTube in a tweet.

YouTube currently displays two unskippable ads on its platform, which is acceptable if you are a free user. However, five ads in a row are excessive and will seriously degrade the user experience on the streaming service. This will almost certainly make the app experience unbearable for YouTube's free user base around the world.

Is There A Way To Bypass YouTube Unskippable Ads?

There are primarily two methods for removing obnoxious advertisements from YouTube. The first is, of course, a YouTube Premium subscription. I know it sounds irritating, but it is the simplest and most convenient way to watch videos on the platform for free. If you spend the majority of your time on YouTube, you should consider purchasing a subscription to improve your viewing experience.

Using Ad Blocker is another way but isn't entirely foolproof for removing ads from YouTube. Some ad blockers can prevent ads from appearing on YouTube videos, but not all of them work on all types of ads that YouTube displays. Because YouTube has a wide variety of ads (display ads, overlay ads, skippable/unskippable ads, and so on), an ad blocker may restrict one type of ad but cannot prevent all of them.

It is also worth noting that no ad blocker can prevent ads from appearing in the native YouTube app. An ad blocker will only be effective if you are watching YouTube videos on a web browser. However, browser extensions for PC/Mac are available that are worth trying.

