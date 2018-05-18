YouTube Premium is the new YouTube Red, will be available soon for the users

Google has recently rolled out the revamped version of the YouTube Music service. The service is slated to debut on May 22, 2018. Along with this, the tech media giant has also made some changes to the YouTube Red. The YouTube Red is similar to YouTube but offers ad-free, paid streaming service. Following the changes the YouTube Red will now be called YouTube Premium and as the name suggests the service is premium.

YouTube Red previously came bundled with the YouTube Music service. However, Google has now released it as a standalone music streaming service. The service is paid and ad-free is it is being called as YouTube Music Premium. Earlier, the YouTube Red was priced at $9.99 per month, but after the update, the service is going to cost you $11.99 per month.

It is being reported that the YouTube premium will come along with benefits including complete ad-free experience, background playback and also the ability to download content for offline media consumption. Further, it will also give a user access to all the original YouTube content including Cobra Kai and Step up: High water along with the ones that are still under production. The YouTube premium membership will also give access to the revamped YouTube Music's premium tier. This offer a user features similar to no ads, background playback, and music downloads. It will also allow smart music search and personalized playlists.

YouTube premium is a costly rebranded design of YouTube Red that is going to cost an additional $2 compared to the Red. The YouTube Red will be available at a price of $11.99 per month for the new users. However, existing YouTube Red members will be able to use the service at a price of $9.99 per month.

When it comes to availability YouTube Premium will be released in the United States, New Zealand, Mexico, South Korea and Australia. Also, the service will be made available for the markets where it was not available including Canada, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Norway, Russia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. It is being expected that YouTube will continue to expand its premium, ad-free streaming service for more regions in the future.