YouTube receives Private messages and a new video sharing feature for its web version

YouTube is no doubt one of the best video service platform that is available in the market today. It would also be not wrong to say that many of us spend most of our free time surfing videos on YouTube and also share the content with family or friends. Earlier, YouTube had further simplified the sharing feature by introducing an in-app messaging feature for the mobile apps. Now, the same sharing feature is available for YuTube's web version. YouTube has begun rolling out the Sharing and features to its users on the web, as it can be seen in the Activity tab on the app.

When a user visits the YouTube website from a laptop or desktop PC, they will be able to notice the new 'chat bubble' icon which is placed on the right side of the top header. The feature is placed in between the notification bell and apps icon. When a user taps on the option it will show the users the contacts with which they have shared any videos or messages from within the YouTube itself. The new feature is synced with the app in real-time and it functions similar to other messaging services that have separate web and mobile apps.

Further, when a user taps on any of the contacts in Messages, a chat window will pop up on the bottom right of the window. This is similar to that of Facebook Messenger web application. Users can minimize the chat window, which will stay there when the users visit the site. With just a single click any video that has been shared in the chat will play immediately.

YouTube has also given a makeover to its 'video sharing' UI which will allow a user to easily send videos to anyone using their web platform. Along with the embed link and social media sharing options which YouTube had rolled out earlier, a user will also get a list of their most recent contacts in a pop-up window. A user can then click on any of the contacts, type a message and hit the 'send' tab in order to share the video instantly