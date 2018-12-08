ENGLISH

YouTube Rewind 2018 turned out to be the worst rewind video ever

YouTube is back with its year ending Rewind video 2018, but it disappointed many and received 3.5 million dislikes. All you need to know.

    Like every year, YouTube is again back with its YouTube rewind video. This time the theme of the video was "Everyone Controls Rewind". It seems that this time the video was not that impressive compared to the previous year. People are giving a reaction on social media about the video. 

    YouTube Rewind 2018 turned out to be the worst rewind video ever

     

    The video was released on YoutTube yesterday and it has already received 45 Million views, but it has gained three times more dislikes as compared to likes on the video. 3.5 Million people disliked the video already and only 1.4 Million people liked the video, which seems to be a big flop.

    People are slamming the video for not including many big stars and phenomenon on YouTube this year. Many of them criticized the video for its dry narration style and low music and graphics which failed to impress the viewers.
    A user with username FeFe commented on the video, "This just shows that YouTube doesn't know what YouTube is all about. Disgusting just how out of touch they are all. Out of all the people showed in this video, I can only recognize 5 and 3 of them have nothing to do with YouTube."

    Viewers have also missed the popular star like PewDiePie who has the highest subscriber base across the world. But the video was also appreciated for highlighting the animators on YouTube. Many users claimed that some people who were featured in the video were not even that popular and were, in fact, unknown to a large number of people.

     

    While going through the comment section we get to understand that fans wanted to see Logan Paul and Briton KSI, Shane Dawson's documentary, and the epic feud between PewDiePie and T-Series.

    VALERIA LOPEZ ACEVES commented, "I hated this YouTube rewind, I just like it a little cause the sisters squad , What about Millie Bobby Brown ? She totally owns 2018 :)"

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
