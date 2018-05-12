YouTube rolls out Notification Digest and it asks you to take a break

Google's video service platform YouTube has been experiencing issues related to content lately. Along with the company's effort to create a safer platform for the users, YouTube is also adding tools that will remind users to take breaks from the service.

As a part of Google's 'Digital Wellbeing' initiative which the company announced with Android P, this app is first of its kind to receive a feature like this. With the rollout, this update YouTube will allow the users to set reminders at a specific interval of time. When the timer reaches the reminder that has been set, the video will be paused. YouTube will then advise the viewer to take a break. The new feature is now available on YouTube Android app version 13.17+ and comes in line with Google's attempt with Android P.

Also, the 'Take a break' feature will allow a user to set a reminder at an interval of 15 min, 30 min, 60 min, 90 min and 180 minutes. After the video reaches the reminder that has been set the video will pause in the background and the viewer will be provided with the option to either dismiss the notification and resume the video, or go along with YouTube's advise to "take a break, there is more to life".

The latest update also brings some set of notification controls. A user will now be able to disable the sound and vibration alerts in YouTube's notification for a specific time interval that has been set for each day. As a default, the alerts and notifications will be disabled between 10:00 PM and 8.00 AM. However, the time can be adjusted as per convenience by the user.

Further, Notification digests are also added to the platform. The Notification digest combines YouTube notifications from different channels into one single unit. If you want to choose the delivery time for the digests in the settings, then head to Settings>Notifications>Scheduled Digest.

YouTube also has a 'time watched profile' in the line which is said to provide an insight to the users about their viewing habits. A user can now see daily average video surfing time, the amount of time spent watching YouTube on the current day, yesterday along with the insight on the same for past seven days.