Zomato acquires Drones Delivery Startup TechEagle Innovations

Online food delivery company Zomato today said that it has acquired TechEagle Innovations - a Lucknow-based startup that works on drones.

This acquisition will help Zomato carve a path toward drone-based food delivery in India, creating a hub to hub delivery network powered by hybrid multi-rotor drones.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato, said, "We are currently at the early stage of aerial innovations and are taking baby steps towards building a tomorrow wherein users can expect a drone to deliver the food they ordered online."

Goyal said, "Our first 'delivery job' currently is to design multi-rotor drones that can pick up a payload under 5 kg and set up drone delivery circuits for reducing the last mile delivery leg. We believe that robots powering the last mile delivery is an inevitable part of the future and hence is going to be a significant area of investment for us."

TechEagle was founded in 2015 by Vikram Singh Meena when he was a student at IIT-Kanpur.

Since then, his young startup has been actively involved in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles, with prime focus on custom-made drones capable of carrying up to 5 kg payload.

The food tech giant is expanding its online ordering and food delivery business to 100 cities in India and launching its premium subscription program, Zomato Gold, in Jakarta and Manila.

Similarly, HyperPure has had a favorable reception so far and is slated to open its next center in the NCR in a couple of weeks. Through HyperPure, Zomato has already delivered over 15,000 orders, moved 1500 metric tons of fresh produce and has orders booked for over $6 M per month. Zomato's corporate catering business, Food@Work, has also been expanding into new territories.

For those who are not aware Zomato currently delivers 22 million monthly orders and is leaving no stone unturned as far as last mile delivery is concerned.