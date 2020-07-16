Zoom’s Latest Move Might Leave Rivals Google Duo, Microsoft Teams Far Behind News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Zoom, the company behind the video conferencing app that witnessed an unprecedented spike in its user base, has taken the video calling experience a notch higher. The company has launched a 27-inch display, making it the first hardware product in the portfolio.

Dubbed Zoom For Home, the screen targets the growing number of users who are adopting the new norm of working from home and spend a substantial amount of time on video conferences with teammates or clients.

The new display comes equipped with a touch screen, three HD cameras, eight mics. All these factors come together to make the display ideal for "interactive screen-sharing, whiteboarding, annotating, and ideation."

The new display will also serve as a secondary screen for people who rely on the small screen of a laptop while working from home. But what remains to be seen is whether users will be convinced to buy a second screen that costs $599.

"It was clear that we needed to innovate a new category dedicated to remote workers," Eric S Yuan, Zoom's chief executive said. "I'm so proud of the team for continuing to think outside the box and prove why Zoom is the best-unified communications platform that can meet the needs of all types of users."

Zoom believes that the new launch will disrupt the concept of remote working and will help firms provide their staff with tools to help them work efficiently from their homes to aid this deadly pandemic.

"Three months ago, it was making sure employees had the right ergonomic setup," said Rich Costello, IDC analyst. "We've now moved to the phase of making sure employees have the right devices to enable productivity."

Although Zoom has received a lot of flack over the privacy of its video conferencing app, the company committed to looking into all the factors and promised an overall security audit.

