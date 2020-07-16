ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Zoom’s Latest Move Might Leave Rivals Google Duo, Microsoft Teams Far Behind

    By
    |

    Zoom, the company behind the video conferencing app that witnessed an unprecedented spike in its user base, has taken the video calling experience a notch higher. The company has launched a 27-inch display, making it the first hardware product in the portfolio.

    Zoom’s Latest Move Might Leave Rivals Like Google Duo Behind

     

    Dubbed Zoom For Home, the screen targets the growing number of users who are adopting the new norm of working from home and spend a substantial amount of time on video conferences with teammates or clients.

    The new display comes equipped with a touch screen, three HD cameras, eight mics. All these factors come together to make the display ideal for "interactive screen-sharing, whiteboarding, annotating, and ideation."

    The new display will also serve as a secondary screen for people who rely on the small screen of a laptop while working from home. But what remains to be seen is whether users will be convinced to buy a second screen that costs $599.

    "It was clear that we needed to innovate a new category dedicated to remote workers," Eric S Yuan, Zoom's chief executive said. "I'm so proud of the team for continuing to think outside the box and prove why Zoom is the best-unified communications platform that can meet the needs of all types of users."

    Zoom believes that the new launch will disrupt the concept of remote working and will help firms provide their staff with tools to help them work efficiently from their homes to aid this deadly pandemic.

    "Three months ago, it was making sure employees had the right ergonomic setup," said Rich Costello, IDC analyst. "We've now moved to the phase of making sure employees have the right devices to enable productivity."

    Although Zoom has received a lot of flack over the privacy of its video conferencing app, the company committed to looking into all the factors and promised an overall security audit.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: zoom news
    Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X