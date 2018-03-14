Paytm join hands with Delhi Daredevils

Mobile-first financial services platform Paytm has joined hands with announced Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming 11th edition of the VIVO Indian Premier League (VIVO IPL).

Tickets will go live on Paytm and Insider.in after the 2nd week of March for games to be played at the historic Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium starting April 8, the company said.

Tickets will be available through its network of over 200+ Partner Stores in Delhi NCR fact fans will also be able to get a special DD-Paytm Food & Beverages Payments Card online before the game as they book their tickets and use it for all food or beverage purchases at the stadium.

Madhur Deora, Chief Financial Officer, and SVP, Paytm said,"Paytm Entertainment is focused on helping our partners grow their business through innovation and helping them offer a superlative experience to their customers -in movies, events, and now - DD Home Games. We are committed to bringing our scale and ecosystem to solve pain points like online and offline bookings, fan-club management, payments, merchandising and much more. We believe we are uniquely placed and are fully committed to innovating for our customers and our partners."

Paytm has aggressively moved into the cricket ticketing space over the last year, as the official ticketing partner for India-Sri Lanka and India-New Zealand matches in Delhi, Mohali, Indore, and Dharamshala.

Hemant Dua, Chief Executive Officer, GMR Sports Pvt. Ltd said "Fan experience has always been one of our top priorities. An integration with a partner like Paytm is a step in that direction. We also hope to leverage Paytm's expertise to create a seamless experience for all the fans." Paytm will manage the end-to-end ticketing experience for what promises to be an exciting season of T20 cricket. DD Fans & Paytm customers can book their tickets online, on the Paytm website, app, or Insider.In, with which Paytm will be managing ticketing and operations for these matches or scan the Paytm QR placed at the ticket counters and book tickets offline".