Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans: Best Railwire Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Validity, And More

When it comes to broadband services in India, we often think of top providers like JioFiber, BSNL, ACT, and so on. Another popular name that comes to mind is the Railwire broadband services that compete with these brands with its attractive plans and offers. Here's everything you need to know about the Railwire broadband tariff plans.

Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans Explained

Presently, Railwire broadband services are available in various states across the country, including Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and so on. Like all services providers in the country, the price of the broadband plan will vary from state to state. Here's we've listed some of the popular plans from Railwire. Particularly, Railwire broadband offers both unlimited and FUP data limit plans. To note, the fastest plan under the ISP is the 200 Mbps plan that's available in both unlimited and FUP data limit plans.

Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans With Unlimited Data

One of the best aspects of the Railwire broadband plans is it starts from as low as Rs. 499 per month, offering 10Mbps. At the high-end, you get 200 Mbps speed priced at Rs. 1,899 per month. Here's the complete table with the speed offered and the price for it.

Railwire Broadband Tariff For Unlimited Data

Port Speed Price Of Plan Per Month 10 Mbps Rs.499 20 Mbps Rs.599 50 Mbps Rs.799 100 Mbps Rs.999 150 Mbps Rs.1,499 200 Mbps Rs.1,899

As one can see, these are the various plans offered by Railwire. The basic 10 Mbps speed is priced at Rs. 499 per month, followed by 20 Mbps at Rs. 599 per month. Additionally, the ISP offeRs.50 Mbps and 100 Mbps unlimited data plans, priced at Rs. 799 and Rs. 999 per month, respectively. If you're looking for higher speeds, the 150 Mbps and the 200 Mbps plans are worth checking out for Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 1,899 per month, respectively.

Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans Under Welcome Broadband Plan

Railwire has also introduced Welcome Broadband Plan for new broadband subscribers. Here, the plans come with a FUP limit on a daily basis. For instance, the base plan offeRs.10 Mbps speed with 5GB usage per day for 30 days, costing Rs. 299 per month. Here's the complete table of the tariffs offered by Railwire.

Speed Data Usage Duration Rental 10 Mbps 5GB per day 30 days Rs. 299 10 Mbps 5GB per day 90 days Rs.499 10 Mbps 10GB per day 30 days Rs.599 10 Mbps 10GB per day 90 days Rs.999

Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans With FUP Limit

Apart from the unlimited data plans, Railwire broadband also offers data plans with FUP limit. Here, the FUP plans start from as low as Rs. 599 per month, offering 2 Mbps speed with 100GB. The high-end speed limit with FUP limit is 200 Mbps with 1000 GB data for Rs. 1,949 per month. Here's the detailed table with the speed, data limit, and price of the plan.

Railwire Broadband Tariff With FUP Data Limit

Port Speed Price Of Plan Per Month Data Usage After FUP 2 Mbps Rs. 599 100GB 512k_kbps 4 Mbps Rs. 799 100GB 512k_kbps 5 Mbps Rs. 699 90GB 512k_kbps 6 Mbps Rs. 499 50GB 512k_kbps 8 Mbps Rs. 899 60GB 512k_kbps 8 Mbps Rs.999 100GB 512k_kbps 8 Mbps Rs.849 120GB 1mbps_kbps 10 Mbps Rs.449 30GB 1mbps_kbps 10 Mbps Rs.649 70GB 1mbps_kbps 10 Mbps Rs.1,099 80GB 1mbps_kbps 10 Mbps Rs.599 100GB 1mbps_kbps 10 Mbps Rs.1,249 120GB 1mbps_kbps 10 Mbps Rs.1,349 200GB 1mbps_kbps 16 Mbps Rs.1,099 100GB 2mbps_kbps 20 Mbps Rs.1,499 100GB 2mbps_kbps 20 Mbps Rs.699 200GB 1mbps_kbps 20 Mbps Rs.1,899 200GB 2mbps_kbps 40 Mbps Rs.999 60GB 1mbps_kbps 40 Mbps Rs.1,399 120GB 2mbps_kbps 40 Mbps Rs.799 300GB 1mbps_kbps 50 Mbps Rs.2,499 200GB 2mbps_kbps 60 Mbps Rs.1,699 150GB 2mbps_kbps 80 Mbps Rs.1,899 180GB 2mbps_kbps 100 Mbps Rs.2,699 250GB 2mbps_kbps 100 Mbps Rs.1,099 400GB 1mbps_kbps 100 Mbps Rs.2,999 500GB 2mbps_kbps 125 Mbps Rs.1,249 750GB 1mbps_kbps 150 Mbps Rs.1,499 750GB 1mbps_kbps 200 Mbps Rs.1,949 1000GB 1mbps_kbps

As one can see, the Railwire broadband plans with FUP data limit come with multiple options, starting as little as 2 Mbps and up to 200 Mbps. On the price side, the FUP data plans start from Rs. 599 with a 100 GB data limit and goes up to Rs. 1,949 with 1000 GB data. One can choose their plans accordingly.

Railwire Broadband Tariff Top-Up Plans For FUP Subscribers.

Apart from the FUP plans, Railwire also offers top-up plans for subscribers. This allows users to extend their data plan and usage with the extra data offered. For instance, Railwire FUP subscribers get 5GB additional data for Rs. 149. They can also get 100GB extra data for Rs. 449. Here's the complete Railwire broadband tariff for a top-up.

Top-Up Plans for FUP Subscribers

Data Usage Plan Rental 5GB Rs.149 10GB Rs.249 25GB Rs.199 50GB Rs.299 100GB Rs.449

Railwire Broadband Tariff For Long-Term Plans

Additionally, Railwire offers 'Broadband Term Plans'. As the name suggests, these plans offer long-term plans with free service. For instance, subscribers who choose a 90-day plan with Railwire get an additional service for 10 days. Here's the complete table for Railwire Broadband tariff for long-term plans.

Plan Validity Offer Any Plan 90 Days 10 days Extra 180 Days 30 days Extra 300 Days 60 days Extra

Railwaire Broadband Tariff Plan FAQs

Question 1: Which plan is best for Railwire broadband?

Railwire Broadband offers a wide range of unlimited and FUP limit plans, including plans with ultra-high speeds. For instance, one of the best Railwire broadband plans comes with up to 200 Mbps for unlimited validity, costing Rs. 1,899.

Question 2: What is the Railwire broadband customer care number / Railwire broadband toll-free number?

The Railwire broadband toll-free, customer care number is 1800-103-9139.

Question 3: How to get a new connection with Railwire broadband?

Getting a new broadband connection with Railwire is pretty easy and here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open the Railwire broadband webpage and select your region

Step 2: Choose the plan of your choice and proceed

Step 3: A new page will load asking for your details like name, address, location, and so on.

Step 4: Once done, you can proceed as the page requires as you've registered. Railwire personnel will contact you to setup the new broadband connection.

Question 4: What is the cost of a new connection with Railwire broadband?

Railwire broadband offers a wide range of data plans, starting from as little as Rs. 599. You can also get high-end plans and top-ups with Railwire.

Question 5: How to take a Railwire broadband speed test?

Here's the link to take a Railwire broadband speed test. https://railtel.speedtestcustom.com/

Question 6: Is Railwire broadband unlimited?

Railwire broadband offers a wide range of plans, including unlimited plans. Presently, Railwire offers six unlimited broadband plans in the country, but this could differ from one state to another.

