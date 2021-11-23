Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans: Best Railwire Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Validity, And More

ENGLISH

    When it comes to broadband services in India, we often think of top providers like JioFiber, BSNL, ACT, and so on. Another popular name that comes to mind is the Railwire broadband services that compete with these brands with its attractive plans and offers. Here's everything you need to know about the Railwire broadband tariff plans.

     
    Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans

    Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans Explained

    Presently, Railwire broadband services are available in various states across the country, including Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and so on. Like all services providers in the country, the price of the broadband plan will vary from state to state. Here's we've listed some of the popular plans from Railwire. Particularly, Railwire broadband offers both unlimited and FUP data limit plans. To note, the fastest plan under the ISP is the 200 Mbps plan that's available in both unlimited and FUP data limit plans.

    Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans With Unlimited Data

    One of the best aspects of the Railwire broadband plans is it starts from as low as Rs. 499 per month, offering 10Mbps. At the high-end, you get 200 Mbps speed priced at Rs. 1,899 per month. Here's the complete table with the speed offered and the price for it.

    Railwire Broadband Tariff For Unlimited Data

    Port SpeedPrice Of Plan Per Month
    10 MbpsRs.499
    20 MbpsRs.599
    50 MbpsRs.799
    100 MbpsRs.999
    150 MbpsRs.1,499
    200 MbpsRs.1,899

    As one can see, these are the various plans offered by Railwire. The basic 10 Mbps speed is priced at Rs. 499 per month, followed by 20 Mbps at Rs. 599 per month. Additionally, the ISP offeRs.50 Mbps and 100 Mbps unlimited data plans, priced at Rs. 799 and Rs. 999 per month, respectively. If you're looking for higher speeds, the 150 Mbps and the 200 Mbps plans are worth checking out for Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 1,899 per month, respectively.

     

    Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans Under Welcome Broadband Plan

    Railwire has also introduced Welcome Broadband Plan for new broadband subscribers. Here, the plans come with a FUP limit on a daily basis. For instance, the base plan offeRs.10 Mbps speed with 5GB usage per day for 30 days, costing Rs. 299 per month. Here's the complete table of the tariffs offered by Railwire.

    SpeedData UsageDurationRental
    10 Mbps5GB per day30 daysRs. 299
    10 Mbps5GB per day90 daysRs.499
    10 Mbps10GB per day30 daysRs.599
    10 Mbps10GB per day90 daysRs.999

    Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans With FUP Limit

    Apart from the unlimited data plans, Railwire broadband also offers data plans with FUP limit. Here, the FUP plans start from as low as Rs. 599 per month, offering 2 Mbps speed with 100GB. The high-end speed limit with FUP limit is 200 Mbps with 1000 GB data for Rs. 1,949 per month. Here's the detailed table with the speed, data limit, and price of the plan.

    Railwire Broadband Tariff With FUP Data Limit

    Port SpeedPrice Of Plan Per MonthData UsageAfter FUP
    2 MbpsRs. 599100GB512k_kbps
    4 MbpsRs. 799100GB512k_kbps
    5 MbpsRs. 69990GB512k_kbps
    6 MbpsRs. 49950GB512k_kbps
    8 MbpsRs. 89960GB512k_kbps
    8 MbpsRs.999100GB512k_kbps
    8 MbpsRs.849120GB1mbps_kbps
    10 MbpsRs.44930GB1mbps_kbps
    10 MbpsRs.64970GB1mbps_kbps
    10 MbpsRs.1,09980GB1mbps_kbps
    10 MbpsRs.599100GB1mbps_kbps
    10 MbpsRs.1,249120GB1mbps_kbps
    10 MbpsRs.1,349200GB1mbps_kbps
    16 MbpsRs.1,099100GB2mbps_kbps
    20 MbpsRs.1,499100GB2mbps_kbps
    20 MbpsRs.699200GB1mbps_kbps
    20 MbpsRs.1,899200GB2mbps_kbps
    40 MbpsRs.99960GB1mbps_kbps
    40 MbpsRs.1,399120GB2mbps_kbps
    40 MbpsRs.799300GB1mbps_kbps
    50 MbpsRs.2,499200GB2mbps_kbps
    60 MbpsRs.1,699150GB2mbps_kbps
    80 MbpsRs.1,899180GB2mbps_kbps
    100 MbpsRs.2,699250GB2mbps_kbps
    100 MbpsRs.1,099400GB1mbps_kbps
    100 MbpsRs.2,999500GB2mbps_kbps
    125 MbpsRs.1,249750GB1mbps_kbps
    150 MbpsRs.1,499750GB1mbps_kbps
    200 MbpsRs.1,9491000GB1mbps_kbps

    As one can see, the Railwire broadband plans with FUP data limit come with multiple options, starting as little as 2 Mbps and up to 200 Mbps. On the price side, the FUP data plans start from Rs. 599 with a 100 GB data limit and goes up to Rs. 1,949 with 1000 GB data. One can choose their plans accordingly.

    Railwire Broadband Tariff Top-Up Plans For FUP Subscribers.

    Apart from the FUP plans, Railwire also offers top-up plans for subscribers. This allows users to extend their data plan and usage with the extra data offered. For instance, Railwire FUP subscribers get 5GB additional data for Rs. 149. They can also get 100GB extra data for Rs. 449. Here's the complete Railwire broadband tariff for a top-up.

    Top-Up Plans for FUP Subscribers

    Data UsagePlan Rental
    5GBRs.149
    10GBRs.249
    25GBRs.199
    50GBRs.299
    100GBRs.449

    Railwire Broadband Tariff For Long-Term Plans

    Additionally, Railwire offers 'Broadband Term Plans'. As the name suggests, these plans offer long-term plans with free service. For instance, subscribers who choose a 90-day plan with Railwire get an additional service for 10 days. Here's the complete table for Railwire Broadband tariff for long-term plans.

    PlanValidityOffer
    Any Plan90 Days10 days Extra
    180 Days30 days Extra
    300 Days60 days Extra

    Railwaire Broadband Tariff Plan FAQs

    Question 1: Which plan is best for Railwire broadband?

    Railwire Broadband offers a wide range of unlimited and FUP limit plans, including plans with ultra-high speeds. For instance, one of the best Railwire broadband plans comes with up to 200 Mbps for unlimited validity, costing Rs. 1,899.

    Question 2: What is the Railwire broadband customer care number / Railwire broadband toll-free number?

    The Railwire broadband toll-free, customer care number is 1800-103-9139.

    Question 3: How to get a new connection with Railwire broadband?

    Getting a new broadband connection with Railwire is pretty easy and here's how to do it:

    Step 1: Open the Railwire broadband webpage and select your region

    Step 2: Choose the plan of your choice and proceed

    Step 3: A new page will load asking for your details like name, address, location, and so on.

    Step 4: Once done, you can proceed as the page requires as you've registered. Railwire personnel will contact you to setup the new broadband connection.

    Question 4: What is the cost of a new connection with Railwire broadband?

    Railwire broadband offers a wide range of data plans, starting from as little as Rs. 599. You can also get high-end plans and top-ups with Railwire.

    Question 5: How to take a Railwire broadband speed test?

    Here's the link to take a Railwire broadband speed test. https://railtel.speedtestcustom.com/

    Question 6: Is Railwire broadband unlimited?

    Railwire broadband offers a wide range of plans, including unlimited plans. Presently, Railwire offers six unlimited broadband plans in the country, but this could differ from one state to another.

