4 things to check before uploading photos to social media

Who is in your photo?

A photograph contains plenty of information. A good examination and you will have plenty of information about the person who has shared the photo. The information that you can gain from a picture is that age of the subject, the types of clothes that he/she wears, the time when the photo was taken along with the date, the food that one is eating and also the political views.

You must be wondering that this information is quite useless. Well no, if you want to target someone, this information when group together will give you plenty of knowledge about the subject. So, make sure that you don't reveal more than the required information in a picture.

What is in the photo?

Let's say that instead of a selfie, you have clicked on a picture of your fancy breakfast. Can this picture pose a threat? Well, yes. It can reveal information like whether you are on a diet or not. And if you are on a diet, questions like do you need to visit a particular store for getting your ingredients can be answered. This kind of photos can be used for stealing your digital identity.

Where was the picture clicked?

Just a glance at your shared photos can help someone to tell where your picture was clicked. It can reveal your location to the identity spammer. If you have clicked your photo in a remote location by sharing it online, you are compromising with your security along with the safety of your home. Doesn't this information reveal that your home is empty right now and is open for robbery? Sounds scary, doesn't it?

The EXIF metadata of your photo

Do you even know what EXIF metadata of a picture is? Well, all the photos come with their tag, and these tags are grouped as metadata which is known as EXIF. This EXIF metadata contain a wide array of information like the model and make of your camera, its aperture data and many other things. It also provides information like when the photo was taken and the location. It is therefore always advised that you remove the EXIF metadata from your photo before sharing it online.

Wrap Up

Now that you have a slight idea about the stuff that you are sharing with the world with just a single picture, you should be careful about it. Gain a strict control over the privacy settings of your social media accounts to keep yourself safe.