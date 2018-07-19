Facebook plans to be a one-stop professional platform with its new app, find out how

What is Facebook Workplace

Facebook Workplace is a new way for colleagues to collaborate effectively and be more productive at the workplace. Just as Facebook keeps you connected to friends and family, Facebook Workplace can do the same with coworkers in an organization.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals

Young minds are the focus

As per Facebook's EMEA VP Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook Workplace is designed keeping the young professionals in mind. Nicola says that young people are just so at ease with all different types of tools for communication. They expect it to be present in all aspects of their life, and that includes the workplace.

As per Facebook, the new platform can give these young minds a medium to engage with the broader business that they wouldn't otherwise have.

Facebook Workplace Features

Facebook Workplace has a suite of applications such as Facebook Live, Reactions, Search, Trending posts, News Feed, ability to create and share in Groups or via chat, etc. The platform allows you to chat with a colleague across the world in real time, host a virtual brainstorm in a Group, or follow along with your CEO's presentation on Facebook Live.

Click Here for New Android Smartphones Best Online Deals

Who are currently using the platform

As per Facebook, more than 1,000 organizations around the world use Workplace. The list of companies includes Starbucks, Booking.com, international nonprofits such as Oxfam, regional leaders such as YES Bank in India and the Government Technology Agency of Singapore.

People have created nearly 100,000 groups and the top five countries using Workplace are India, the US, Norway, UK and France.

Is it free?

The answer is no. Unlike the Facebook social platform, Facebook Workplace will not be free. The company also announced a competitive pricing model that is based on a monthly fee per active user.

As Facebook says, "The more active users an organization has, the less they pay per user.

Facebook is charging $3 per user for first 1,000 monthly active users, $2 for 1,001-10,000 monthly active users and $1 for 10,000+ monthly active users," it said.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals