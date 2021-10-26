Facebook Profile Lock: Here’s How To Lock Your Facebook Profile Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

With over 300 million users, Facebook has become one of the popular social media platforms in the country. In addition to entertainment, the platform is helping people to grow their small businesses. Now, when it comes to security options, it also provides plenty of features including profile lock, keeping location data private, and much more.

One of the helpful features of Facebook is the profile lock feature which has a lot of advantages. So, if you are searching for how to lock your Facebook profile, then here's how you do it.

What Is Facebook Profile Lock Feature?

With the Facebook profile lock feature, you can lock your account and profile photos. With activated this feature, your personal information will be protected and won't be visible to anyone who is not in your friend lists. Besides, they cannot see your post or full-size profile photo and download profile photos or any posts. Even, if they are not in your friend lists, cannot visit your timeline.

Facebook Profile Lock Feature: Advantages

With this feature, a non-friend user cannot steal your personal data and profile photos. Many of us keep contact details of our Facebook account such as phone number and email address, which can be under security.

Facebook Profile Lock: How To lock Facebook Profile Via Smartphone

Step 1: First, go to your Facebook app and tap on your profile.

Step 2: Then click on the three-dot icon next to the 'Edit Profile' option.

Step 3: Now, you can see a Lock Profile option and tap on it.

Step 4: After that, the next page will show you all are advantages of the Facebook profile lock feature.

Step 5: Finally, click on the 'Lock Your Profile' option to lock your account.

Moreover, you can also unlock your Facebook account at any time. To unlock your account, you need to follow the same procedure. In place of the lock option, you will find the unlock option and click on it. It is also important to note, you cannot lock your account via the iOS device. So, you have to lock your account using an Android device.

