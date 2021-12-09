Top Twitter Trends In India 2021: Popular Hashtags, Moments, Retweets, Conversations Revealed

To note, Twitter has revealed some of the top retweets, conversations, and moments of 2021 for India. This includes Australian cricketer Pat Cummins' tweet about his donation to COVID-19 relief in India. Additionally, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's tweet was also among the most liked tweets of the year. Here's the complete list released by Twitter.

hashtags that kept the conversation going 🗣 pic.twitter.com/OGEAktTUGp — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

Most Tweeted Hashtags Of 2021

Twitter announced the most hashtags that were part of Twitter conversations for 2021. These include #COVID19, #FarmersProtest #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #IPL2021 #IndVEng #Diwali #Master #Bitcoin and #PermissionToDance

Most Liked Tweet Of 2021 In India

Starting with the most liked tweet of 2021 in India, we have the post from Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. When Kohli took to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter, it became the most liked tweet of the year, with over 538,200 likes. Incidentally, when wife Anushka Sharma tweeted about her pregnancy, it was the most liked tweet of 2020.

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

Most Liked Government Tweet Of 2021

Additionally, Twitter has released genre-specific tweets that have received the highest number of likes. Here, one of the most liked tweets related to the government was also mentioned. Prime Minister Modi's congratulated the Indian cricket team for its test win against Australia, which became the most liked government tweet. The tweet has over 298,000 likes.

Most Liked Business Tweet Of 2021 In India

Coming to business, Twitter's list of most liked tweets includes a post by Tata's Ratan Tata. Tata took to Twitter to welcome back the Air Indian airlines into Tata's fold, which became the most liked as well as the most retweeted business tweet. Specifically, it has received over 82,900 retweets and 403,900 likes.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Most Retweeted Tweet Of 2021 In India

Next, Australian cricketer Pat Cummins' tweet became the most retweeted tweet of 2021 in India. The Twitter post talked about Cummins' donation towards the COVID-19 relief fund for India. This tweet became the most retweeted tweet in India for 2021 with over 114,000 retweets to date.

Most Retweeted Government Tweet Of 2021

Continuing with the most retweets, Twitter has released the most retweeted government tweet of the year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share his picture of getting the first COVID-19 vaccine. This became the most retweeted government tweet of 2021, attracting over 45,100 retweets.

Most Retweeted Sports Tweet In 2021

Particularly in sports, Virat Kohli's tweets seem to have taken the platform by storm. Apart from announcing his daughter's birth, Kohli also took to Twitter to appreciate M S Dhoni for his match-winning performance during the IPL season. Kohli's tweet was gotten over 91,600 retweets and 529,500 likes.

Most Retweeted Entertainment Tweet Of 2021 In India

Under entertainment, we have Tamil actor Vijay's tweet that received the most liked and retweets in 2021. Vijay took to Twitter to share the poster of his upcoming movie Beast, which went on to become the most retweeted and most liked entertainment tweet in 2021. Particularly, the tweet has received 341,500 likes and 139,400 retweets.

These were some of the most trending topics of the year 2021 in India. Additionally, Twitter has also announced the most tweeted emoji on the platform, which happened to be the folded hands emoji followed by the laughing and fire emojis. That summarizes Twitter conversations for 2021 in India.