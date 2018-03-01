Airtel’s ‘uninterrupted 4G’ tweet draws replies from unsatisfied users

Airtel recently tweeted about its new service that would offer its 4G services while the users are air traveling. But the tweet wasn't taken in good spirits by some unsatisfied Airtel customers. The tweet was bombarded with negative feedback from the subscribers complaining about the service of the service provider.

The tweet reads: "Now enjoy uninterrupted 4G connectivity even when you are up in the air!"

Now enjoy uninterrupted 4G connectivity even when you are up in the air! pic.twitter.com/WJi5N62LEi — airtel India (@airtelindia) February 26, 2018

Here's how Twitter hit back:

Airtel network is unable to run its own applications like wynk , my Airtel app on its own network , call quality is pathetic if at all it's not dropped.. pic.twitter.com/X0N2Qu1Xxl — PKapahtia (@puneetkapahtia) February 28, 2018

@TRAI @rsprasad @PMOIndia First increase your speed on https://t.co/cIiCOL3irm india everywhere airtel has lowest https://t.co/IqYOJPA2Gx patna bihar it is slower than 2g,i have complained many times,i have 7-8request id but no any solution,airtel know only to make customers fool — shyamantak kumar (@Shyamantakkumar) February 26, 2018

First improve 4G at ground then try to fly high. — Divyanshu (@avbarh) February 26, 2018

I have received the same message earlier but still no any improvement,you all are very trend in this https://t.co/LE74mgDvId all are there for make customers fool,shame on you,how can you reply same message always without any https://t.co/T6RC6BukYM all are best cheater of india. — shyamantak kumar (@Shyamantakkumar) February 27, 2018

Checked it shows upgrading 3G/4G tower on every tower in my location. I am cooperating with you but you are not serious to resolve my issue as the guy on 12118 said there is no need to new cell site in my area. — Raqeeb (@raq_eeb) February 28, 2018

This is the situation of 4G network in the middle of Kolkata city by @airtelindia @Airtel_Presence. I am regretting day by day by porting in to this shit , waiting for 90 days to complete to again port in to @reliancejio @JioCare , the complete LTE , no crap 2G/3G. #Gharwapsi pic.twitter.com/Mza3seJbn1 — KRISHANU MUKHERJEE 🇮🇳 (@ikrishanu2408) February 26, 2018

My so beloved Airtel we 99% people in India live in Earth not in air and it hard to make call from your network and even sometimes even worse to catch network as well. So just work on the Earth then think about Air....am so tired of getting this 2G like speed on 4G#AirtelIndia — Vikky (@sameer_shing) March 1, 2018