    April Fool’s Day: Top Memes, Pranks That Grabbed Social Media's Attention

    It's April Fool's Day, which is commonly celebrated with pranks and other tricks. This time, several memes and pranks have surfaced on social media, intriguing netizens. For instance, Zomato has also popped up a prank for its users. We've listed some of the top memes and pranks that have grabbed social media's attention:

     
    April Fool’s Day: Top Memes, Pranks That Grabbed Our Attention

    April Fool's Day: Zomato Plays A Prank

    One of the first things that grabbed our attention is the funny prank from Zomato. The popular food delivery service is giving users a chance to prank their friends. Here's how you can do it:

    Step 1: Open the Zomato app

    Step 2: Scroll down to find the Looking for Something option > Select Prank a Friend

    Step 3: Select the Share Message option for your friends or anyone from your contact

    The message here reads: "Hey! I've just placed an order for you on Zomato. You can track the order status here" along with a link. When the receiver clicks on the link, it opens to a Zomato link with a location page. Down below, receivers will find a message from their delivery partner "Hasmukh" stating, "Lol, sorry not coming! Your order was never placed!"

    April Fool's Day Pranks

    Zomato's prank has been savage and has been doing rounds on social media for a while now. Previously, Google Nose was another popular prank that the popular tech giant released a few years back. Google also shared a video on YouTube explaining how the feature would work, except there was no Google Nose at all!

    In the latest update from social media, popular tech enthusiast MKBHD, took to Twitter to take a jab at tech companies. "Tech company accidentally unveils product people actually want on April Fool's Day," his tweet said, receiving a good number of likes and comments.

     

    Non-tech brands like Slice (popular for its mango juice), Happilo, Myntra, and so on have also shared posts related to April Fool's Day. All in all, it seems that everyone was enthusiastic about April 1 to share memes and pranks with their loved ones. More comments and posts are expected to continue for the remaining hours of April 1 in India.

    Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 18:34 [IST]
    X