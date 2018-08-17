ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Bangalore-based startup builds AI assistant for WhatsApp to help businesses

By:

Related Articles

    Vahan, a Bengaluru-based company, has built an AI-driven virtual assistant integrated with WhatsApp that helps businesses automate various aspects of workforce engagement. To apply for a job, a candidate simply needs to send a "hi" message to Vahan's phone number on WhatsApp following which the bot qualifies them, answers their questions and even schedules an interview.

    Bangalore-based startup builds AI assistant for WhatsApp

    The start-up has created the virtual assistant in English & local languages and has tied up with clients such as Dunzo, Club Mahindra, Cure.Fit, Ecom Express, and Flipkart.
    As per Madhav Krishna, CEO, Vahan, "There are 200k delivery jobs in the country that grew by 20% last year. Recruitment for frontline roles such as delivery boys is done largely manually and is therefore hard to scale. Not to forget, the high attrition in this space (over 75% per year) means that there is a constant need for hiring."

    Recruitment is one of the toughest challenges for organizations. Sourcing the right talent and at the right cost is the key for growth-more so for the blue collar or frontline positions for which hiring is done in large volumes. Vahan, specializes in high volume recruitment of delivery boys for companies in the on-demand and e-commerce space.

    "Our AI-driven virtual assistant helps companies meet their hiring requirements quickly and in a cost-effective manner. The assistant can be integrated with WhatsApp to maximize reach and dramatically reduce sourcing costs," says Madhav.

    With WhatsApp recently announcing the release of its Business API, the playing field for a large set of businesses like Vahan opens up. WhatsApp has 1.5 billion monthly users globally with 200 million of them being in India. The engagement prowess of the platform is evident from the fact that 96% of the smartphone users in India use it and 97% of them are hooked on it daily.

    Vahan is optimistic and is eyeing the huge opportunity with companies like Swiggy entering the unicorn club, Cure.Fit raising $120M recently, Flipkart likely to go head-to-head with Amazon in India on the backs of the recent Walmart deal, as the hiring of delivery boys by these companies will be in droves.

    According to Madhav, "The public release of the WhatsApp Business API opens up the playing field for a large set of businesses to build tools for commerce, customer support and workforce engagement on WhatsApp. Given the massive potential here, this announcement will trigger new ideas and help create many startups as well."

    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 15:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue