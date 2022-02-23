ENGLISH

    Bengaluru Police Shares Tips For Social Media Users: How To Be Safe On Social Media

    By
    |

    In this day and age, almost everyone is on social media. While most of them use it for connecting with friends and family, some miscreants use it for illicit purposes. Bengaluru Police have now shared tips and what to do to be online-safe, especially on social media platforms.

     
    Bengaluru Police Shares Tips For Social Media Users

    The North East Division of Bengaluru City Police has a few tips for internet users, which will protect the users from hacks and will also keep them away from unpleasant social media experiences. Here are the things that you should do and should not do on social media platforms.

    Unique Password

    Are you are multiple social media platforms? Do not ever use the same password for all the social media accounts and always keep a unique password for each platform. This ensures that even if one of your social media accounts is compromised, the culprit will not be able to access other accounts using the same credentials.

    Update Privacy Settings

    Bengaluru Police also recommends users update all the privacy settings provided by the specific platform. This ensures that the user will be aware of all the latest privacy regulations of the platform and will also help to keep your account safe and up-to-date.

    Beware Of Strangers

    Although a lot of users interact with strangers and social media, it is really important to cross-check if the person you are interacting with is fake or real. If someone sends a link or attachment while chatting, do not click on the link, as the same could be used to hack your computer or phone and it might even steal your personal data from the computing device.

    Post Responsibly

    A single post or a comment on a social media platform can trigger a lot of people in just a matter of seconds. Always take time and analyze before you try to post something on social media. Similarly, never ever share your personal details with a stranger on social media, unless you are ready to face the consequences.

     

    These are the basic ordinances that each social media user should follow. Although you might not be completely safe just by following these steps, these will definitely prevent a hack or an attack on your account to a large extent. Always use the social media platforms responsibly and if you can't post something inspiring, please try not to post something that might put off someone's mood.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:50 [IST]
    X