Clubhouse App Explained: What Is Clubhouse App And Why Is It Trending? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The past year brought in several new apps, especially in the social media sphere. Popular among them were Houseparty and Clubhouse. However, these apps aren't like your regular social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. Clubhouse app especially can be entered only with an invite and can't be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

What Is Clubhouse App?

You can join the Clubhouse app only after a member sends you an invite - much like a country or a yacht club. Unlike other social media platforms, the Clubhouse app is an audio-chat social media platform. Here, users can listen to live conversations based on their interests like books, health, business, tech, and so on.

When you join the Clubhouse app, you will need to select the topics that interest you. The more interests you select, the more conversation rooms and individuals the app will recommend you to follow. The conversation room, as the name suggests, has a couple of people talking with a lot more people listening. Once the conversation is over, the room is closed and it disappears. However, users have the liberty to record the live conversation.

Why Is Clubhouse App Trending?

There seems to be a sudden interest in the Clubhouse app that launched back in March 2020 by Paul Davidson and Rohan Seth. However, it came to the limelight recently after Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosted a conversation room on the app with Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev. The room was filled to maximum capacity and was even live-streamed on YouTube.

This brought in all the attention to the Clubhouse app with people wanting to get into the exclusive app. By the beginning of February, the Clubhouse app had 200,000 users and is valued at USD 1 billion. The app has now announced several new features for the exclusive members on the platform.

Can I Join Clubhouse App?

As noted, the Clubhouse app is still exclusive and requires an invite to join the platform. If you manage to secure an invitation, you can sign up via the link provided within the invite. What makes the platform even more exclusive is that users get only two invites at first. However, things might begin to change as the developers are planning to finish the beta stage by the end of the year and open the app to the whole world.

Best Mobiles in India