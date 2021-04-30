CovidVerified Helps Identify Verified, Expired Tweets Related To COVID-19: Here’s How News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Information can be overwhelming at times, especially when it's the matter of life and death. Twitter is one of the platforms where people can access COVID-19-related information - be it for oxygen supply, medicine, hospital beds, and so on. There's an urgent need for verified information when it comes to COVID-19, and this is where CovidVerified comes into act.

What Is CovidVerified?

CovidVerified is a new crowdsourced tool that marks COVID-19 related tweets as either verified or expired. The new tool was launched by Shikhar Saxena, who took to Twitter to explain and share the tool. "A lot of people have been asking Twitter for a verified button - this is our attempt to solve the gap," Saxena said in a tweet.

How Does CovidVerified Work?

Identifying every tweet about its accuracy and timeline can be a gigantic task. However, the CovidVerified tool has simplified the entire process. Here's how CovidVerified works: Firstly, the tool uses Twitter API to fetch recent tweets with keywords related to coronavirus and COVID-19 for certain cities.

1. We use Twitter API to fetch recent tweets with relevant covid keywords for certain cities



2. Anybody can mark these tweets verified/expired directly from the website



3. Tweets with the most verifications in last 24 hours show up right on top always — Shikhar Saxena (@_shikharsaxena) April 29, 2021

Next, anyone can mark these tweets verified or expired directly from the website. With this process, the tweets with the most verifications of the past 24 hours show up right on top at all times. This further helps people to better pick up the relevant and verified tweets of information, rather than wasting time on expired ones - especially when it's the matter of life and death.

How Can You Use CovidVerified?

As noted, Twitter is bulked with tweets asking for help and several more tweets providing help. However, this could be quite overwhelming to sort through the tweets to find the one that helps in your city. CovidVerified comes in handy and can be accessed with these simple steps:

Step 1: Open covidverified.in; Select your city and the resource you need like oxygen, bed, or plasma.

Step 2: Select Search and the list of the most relevant and verified tweets appear right on top of the chart.

Further, the CovidVerified highlights the verified and expired numbers, giving end users an idea of its accuracy. Plus, anyone can further mark it as verified or expired, which helps keep the thread of verified information going.

