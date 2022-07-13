Elon Musk Dragged To Court By Twitter After He Backs Out Of $44 Bn Merger Deal News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Elon Musk and the Twitter saga continue even as Musk decided to back out of the USD 44 billion deal. In the latest development, Twitter is suing Elon Musk for breaching the billion-dollar contract. Twitter even called Musk's exit strategy "a model of hypocrisy" as revealed by the court documents.

Twitter Sues Elon Musk For Breaching Contract

Twitter has taken the legal route and filed a case against Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Delaware court. "Musk's conduct simply confirms that he wants to escape the binding contract he freely signed, and to damage Twitter in the process. Twitter has suffered and will continue to suffer irreparable harm as a result of defendants' breaches," the legal filing says.

Elon Musk brought up the Twitter deal a few months back, aiming to acquire the microblogging site. Musk said he wanted to revamp the platform for better free speech. However, Elon Musk and his team have been asking for data concerning spam accounts or bots on the platform.

Twitter has refrained from providing accurate data when it comes to spam bots. On the other hand, Twitter said it was deleting nearly a million spam accounts daily. But without concrete data, Musk and his team didn't want to go ahead with the Twitter deal. And so, Musk announced to back out from the USD 44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

Elon Musk Reacts With Memes

A few days back, Musk and his legal team announced to withdrawal from the multi-billion-dollar Twitter deal. Soon after, Musk took to Twitter to share a meme of the ongoing legal battle. "They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't disclose bot info. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot info in court," Musk joked via a tweet.

Currently, the ongoing battle could have any outcome. Twitter has now asked the court to enforce the deal and make it come through with Musk. On the other hand, Musk's legal team would also urge Twitter to release the data required before proceeding further. As speculators, we can only wait and see how the Twitter deal goes through.

