Facebook brings new ‘Create’ tab to drive more users to make new events, pages and more

The purpose of being on Facebook is all about being in control. It can be in the form of controlling user's idea of our brand's profile. This could be done with the help of ads, groups, pages, and events. However, there is a huge gap to fill wherein users need to be made aware of utilizing the pages and new groups for the benefit of the product that is being advertised.

In order to increase the number of the user's engagement, Facebook will now be introducing a new "Create" button on the top bar right next to the Home button on one side and Friend request icon on the other end. When a user clicks on the "Create New" button it opens up a list of options which allows a user to create new entities on Facebook's platform.

In the drop-down list which appears after clicking the "Create New" tab, the user will be presented the choice of creating a new Facebook page for their brand. This acts as an advertisement jumpstart posts from the pages the user owns and a group to bring all the people with similar interests, or any event or celebration.

Also, the new tab is said to be a handy shortcut for the creators, digital influencers who relies majorly on Facebook in order to communicate with their followers and also for the brands that posts post actively on Facebook so that their users are kept engaged.

Previously, when a user needed to create pages, events, groups and to manage advertisements then the users could click on the down-facing triangle along with the Help button on the top bar. However, Facebook is now introducing a dedicated button, which expects users to create more of such activities rather than simply making memes related to dogs, cats, and depression. However, there is a catch; the new Create tab is still not available for all the users at the moment. The rollout is expected in the coming weeks. We will keep you posted with the same.