Facebook Brings Shops On WhatsApp, Shops Ads, IG Visual Search To Boost E-Commerce

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is expanding the platform's e-commerce networking. While Instagram Shops and Facebook Marketplace are already predominant on their respective apps, WhatsApp will also join the list in this new update. The update comes mainly for WhatsApp Business accounts, which aim to enhance online shopping.

Facebook Brings Shops On WhatsApp

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced three major updates related to e-commerce via a Live Audio Room. These include Shops on WhatsApp and Marketplace, Shops Ads, and Instagram Visual Search. The new announcement comes right after the new updates introduced at the F8 conference to make things easier for business owners.

Going into the details, the Shops on WhatsApp feature, as the name suggests, allows customers to view a shop on WhatsApp - something that's already there on Instagram and Facebook. Additionally, interested buyers also have the option to chat with the business before buying something. The Shops on WhatsApp feature will begin global rollout soon.

Facebook Launches Shops Ads, Instagram Visual Search

Next, the new Shops Ads feature aims to bring in a more personalized shopping experience, based on individual shopping habits. The new Shops Ads will tap into AR Dynamic Ads, starting in the US market. For instance, brands like Huda Beauty and Laura Mercier will use the Shops Ads to let people try lipstick shades with AR before making a purchase.

Facebook has joined hands with Modiface and Perfect Crop to bring in AR-based try-on experiences for customers. Additionally, Facebook has brought in Instagram Visual Search, which is a new feature based on AI. The new visual search aims to make it easier to find items that people might want to buy, but aren't sure where to get them. The new Instagram Visual Search feature will let people upload photos to find similar items. These photos can even be the ones that aren't posted on Instagram.

Facebook is certainly looking to boost its e-commerce presence with these new features. Bringing in Shops on WhatsApp will certainly change the way we shop, especially in India where customers prefer to communicate with sellers before making a purchase. This is even more applicable with new platforms like JioMart arriving on WhatsApp.

