Facebook expands its fight against fake news to 14 new countries

It seems like that the social media platforms are experiencing a hard time fending off the spread of fake news on its platforms. The companies like Facebook, Google, Twitter and others are working towards curbing the spread of misinformation with the help of human review along with automating technology.

In recent events, these tech giants have been working on removing a number of fake accounts and are also collaborating with some reputed fact-checking sources to curb the spread of fake news. The sources, on the other hand, have expressed some reservations about playing full-time fact-checkers.

Now, it is being reported that the social media giant Facebook has made an announcement that it will be increasing the scale and scope of the fact-checking program in terms of geography and technology. Facebook has also said that it will be expanding its fight against the fake news to 14 different countries around the globe.

Along with this, Facebook will also be using machine learning to identify or remove misinformation, and the accounts that spread such misinforming data.

Further, the company also adds that it is working towards its fight against propaganda, fake news and wrong information to a number of other countries by the end of 2018. Facebook has further said that it is will team up with certified and independent fact-checkers who can rate the accuracy and authenticity on its platform. This will help the social media giant to reduce the distribution and spreading of fake news or the stories that have misleading content.

Facebook has also mentioned that it will be expanding its fact-checking feature to photos and videos in order to curb the spread of not just fake news but also provides the names and e-mail IDs of various known press agencies and third-party fact checkers. This will allow the users to contact the platform if they come across any kind of fake news which has been marked as 'True' on the Facebook.