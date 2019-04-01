Facebook explains how posts are prioritized on our news feed News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Facebook finally explains how it organizes news feed.

Facebook wants to change the fact that social media algorithms are complicated and mysterious. Well, to alter this, the company announced via a blog post a new feature called "Why am I seeing this post?"

The feature explains why a post has pooped up on your news feed. The feature is similar to the 2014's "Why am I seeing this ad?" which provided information about the advertisement.

"This is the first time that we've built information on how ranking works directly into the app," Facebook Product Manager Ramya Sethuraman said in the blog. "You'll be able to tap on posts and ads in news feed, get context on why they're appearing and take action to further personalize what you see."

The feature will be rolling out to the masses this week and will be available to all Facebook users by mid-May, a Facebook spokesperson told CNET. The feature will also display the data that led to post showing on your news feed. This also depends on how often you like a person's posts or engage with different mediums such as video, text, or photo.

The Product manager also said that users will be able to allow Facebook access the metrics the user wants to determine what should be prioritized on their news feed.

"Lawmakers often tell me we have too much power over speech," Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg wrote, "and frankly I agree. I've come to believe that we shouldn't make so many important decisions about speech on our own."