Facebook rolls out ‘Explore Feed’ to help users find new content

Facebook has officially introduced a new feature called "Explore Feed" on both mobile and desktop. The company has tested the same by rolling it out to a small fraction of mobile users before the official announcement.

The new Explore Feed feature is an attempt taken by Facebook to present a wider breadth of content to the users. Besides the standard posts from friends and liked Pages in the News Feed, the new Explore Feed feature will include posts, photos, video, articles and more from the sources that you actually aren't following, claims a report by TechCrunch.

On the desktop website, the Facebook Explore Feed will be seen on the sidebar at the left under 'Explore' and you can see it by clicking on 'See More'. When it comes to the Android and iOS app, the Explore Feed is listed under the 'Explore' option and you just need to tap on the hamburger button at the bottom of the Facebook app.

In both the cases, the new Explore Feed option is hidden among a list of other options such as Moments, Pages, Events, Jobs, Recommendations, etc. The Explore Feed will have recommended Facebook posts from companies as well as media sites that you will not be able to see in your News Feed. The content will be based on those topics that you have liked previously or the ones those are popular among your friends.

It looks like Facebook is aiming to use the new Explore Feed feature to display fresh content to lure users to spend more time on the social network. Also, this feature will cater to the needs of those who have been requesting the company to roll out a way to discover Pages easily.

If you haven't got the Facebook Explore Feed feature, you need to wait for a few more days as the same is being rolled out to all users globally.