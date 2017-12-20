Facebook will soon notify you if you are spotted in others’ photos

Facebook has announced the addition of a few tools those are optional for the users of the social network. One of the new tools is a face recognition feature that will help users to find out when they appear in the photos of some other user.

When it is enabled, it will send you notifications to alert you whenever you are spotted in photo without being tagged. This new feature doubles as a security wall so that some other Facebook user does not use your photo without your consent. Also, it prevents someone else from using your photo on their profile.

Once the social network detects your presence in any of the photos uploaded by others without tagging you, it will give you three options. One option will let you tag yourself in the photo, the other will be to leave it untagged, and the last one will let you reach out to the person who has uploaded that specific image.

This new feature that notifies you if you are seen in someone else's photo will use face recognition technology. This technology will analyze the pixels in the photo that you are tagged in already and come out with a string of numbers known as templates. Once the photos and videos are uploaded to Facebook, they will be compared to the template.

You are free to enable or disable this new Face Recognition feature on Facebook. According to the social network, these new features will be made available starting from this week to the global users except for Canada and Europe.

Apart from the face recognition feature, the social networking giant has also added another feature for people with visual impairments. According to the same, the company will make it easier for people with visual impairments to view photos with AI.

You can turn on and turn off these new features from a simple setting as mentioned above. To know more about these features, you can head on to Help Center or your account settings.