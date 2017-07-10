Facebook fight leads to teenager's death in the US

A fight between two men that started on Facebook Messenger has allegedly led to the unfortunate death of a 14-year-old girl in the US, the media reported.

Mackenna Kronenberger was inside the bedroom of her home in Dayton, Ohio, when she was killed on Wednesday, Sky News reported on Sunday citing a court document.

The two men involved in the fight - Jason Tidwell and Dylan Angel - have been charged with murder.

The two 18-year-old men started a fight on the Facebook app and agreed to fight outside Tidwell's home.

According to witnesses accounts to police, they fought and Tidwell then got a gun from inside his home and began firing at Angel.

Angel then took a gun from his car and fired several rounds towards Tidwell's home.

At least one stray bullet used in the fight hit Kronenberger, killing her in the process, it was alleged.

Angel and Tidwell appeared in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday and are next due in court on July 14, the report said.