Facebook Fixes Bug That Spammed Feeds With Celebrity Posts News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is a common sight for social media networks such as Facebook to go down every now and then but what happened earlier in the day was something we have not seen before. Several Facebook users complained of a strange bug that caused their feeds to show only random people posting on celebrities' walls. Now, the bug has been fixed, said a Meta spokesperson.

Facebook Bug Fixed

While Facebook did not reveal the exact reason for the random celebrity posts on users' feeds, its spokesperson said that the problem was due to a configuration change. As per a statement provided to Metro UK, Meta revealed a statement that the issue was fixed as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted and that they apologize for the inconvenience.

The company fixed the issue after the surge in complaints about the widespread problem. While the exact number of users affected by the issue remains unknown, over 2,600 people reported the same to DownDetector in the past few hours. What's more, nearly 80% of the reports came from those using the desktop version of Facebook.

Is anyone else’s Facebook broken or have I been hacked. This is my entire feed pic.twitter.com/nQwvtLqRjT — chris🧣 (@chrismearle) August 24, 2022

Unusual Facebook Bug

Earlier today, celebrity posts were spotted on a random basis. In a couple of hours, the issue bombarded as almost all Facebook users worldwide could see their feeds flooded with celebrity posts. To be specific, there were posts from celebrities, including The Beatles, Lady Gaga, and Nirvana.

Following the international users complaining about these random celebrity posts, many Indians also reported the issue. The posts from top celebrities included images of PayPal donations, turkey sandwiches, and promotions for cryptocurrency projects. Prior to the official confirmation, there were reports that hackers could be behind this curious bug that affected users internationally, including the UK, the US, Spain, Canada, Mexico, Italy, France, Poland and Australia.

Best Mobiles in India