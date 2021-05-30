Facebook, Google, WhatsApp Comply With New IT Guidelines In India; When Will Twitter Get Onboard? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Social media companies recently were asked to accept the new IT guidelines announced by the Indian government. The deadline for Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Twitter amongst others was set for May 26, 2021. All these brands hadn't accepted the new policy which fuelled the rumors of a ban on these social media platforms in the country. In the latest development, these companies are said to have submitted their consent to the new IT rules in India.

Have Social Media Companies Accepted New IT Guidelines In India?

As per a report via PTI, the social media giants including Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have complied with the new IT rules. These brands have already sent their details as was required by the new IT norms.

While these major firms have accepted the new guidelines, Twitter is yet to get on board with the remaining social media platforms. The microblogging platform hasn't shared any details as of now with the government. Rather, the company has shared the name of a lawyer who is the grievance officer, suggests the report.

Notably, the new IT guidelines required all the social media platforms to reveal the origin of a post/news and also appoint a compliance officer whose contact details and address were to be shared by the government.

Apart from Facebook, WhatsApp, and Google, other noted social media platforms that have shared the details of their chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and grievance officer are Telegram, Sharechat, Linkedin, and Koo. So these brands are now likely safe from any consequences such as a ban which was the biggest concern amongst the users.

Will Twitter Get Onboard Soon?

Twitter has shared the details of a lawyer as its nodal contact person and grievance officer which suggests the company is likely in the mood for a legal battle. The company had blamed the government for "dangerous overreach that is inconsistent with open, democratic principles."

However, the Indian government is also not considering any arguments and has said that the company itself suspends user's accounts and delete tweets using "opaque policies" and is trying to dictate its terms. The government wouldn't comply with that, rather it needs compliance on the new IT ruled by Twitter.

Both Twitter and the Indian government are not going down easily. We can't say what action would the government take if there is no compliance soon and if the company will accept the policies rather than opting for a legal battle to fight its way out.

