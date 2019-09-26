Facebook Horizon VR Sandbox Announced: Early Beta Application Details News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Facebook is working on a new virtual reality platform called Facebook Horizon. The virtual reality sandbox will give users a similar experience to the Second Life (online virtual reality game). The social media giant has confirmed that it is working on its own Ready Player One Oasis and will pull the plugs off its previous-gen VR experiences. Here is everything you need to know:

Facebook Horizon Details

Facebook Horizon will allow users to create their own landscapes and explore the ones built by others. Users will also be allowed to build their own games, environments and socialize with other people.

Facebook Horizon will be officially launched at the beginning of 2020. But, the company has started taking applications for early beta access. You can click on this link to apply for the same. Notably, the company will discontinue its previous VR services including the Oculus Room and Facebook Spaces. Facebook Spaces was announced back in 2017 and was designed to allow users to click VR selfies, watch movies, and chat with friends.

On the other hand, the Oculus Room was announced back in 2016 and allows a user to decorate private VR apartments. However, both these services don't have fully-developed VR games and also offer less social features.

The Facebook Horizon will give users a whole lot of options. Using this virtual reality sandbox, you will be able to create various avatars and also use Telepods (portals for users to jump between virtual locales).

It will also allow users to play multiplayer games with friends such as Wing Strikers. The new VR sandbox will also feature Horizon Locals (human guides) which will allow you to give assistance and protect the VR world from trolls.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the development of Horizon at the Oculus Connect 6 Conference held in San Jose. He commented, "Horizon is going to have this property where it just expands and gets better" as Facebook and the community build more experiences for the VR sandbox."

