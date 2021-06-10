Facebook, Instagram Down Again; Did Mass Internet Outage Trigger It? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Social media platforms are the most used services on smartphones. However, an outage on any of the social media website has always been troublesome for the masses. We already have come across an Instagram outage several times this year. Just a day after the global internet outage, the social media giant Facebook along with Instagram and WhatsApp had their services impacted due to another outage. Here's what happened:

Facebook, Instagram Down Again?

Facebook was affected by a mass outage across the globe which came to notice once users started flocking the internet highlighting this issue. Not just Facebook, its sister applications including Instagram and WhatsApp's services were also affected all across.

The Facebook outage was reported on Wednesday evening (starting 6 pm) affecting users in the regions including United States, Mexico, Morocco, Bolivia, Brazil. DownDetector which is an outage reporting website had confirmed the Facebook outage once the users started flooding the internet with queries on this issue.

The issue affected all the Facebook and Instagram users in the aforementioned regions. WhatsApp users were also affected by this outage. Some users in India were also affected by the same issue?

Did The Mass Internet Outage Trigger This Issue?

The primary reason for the entire Facebook blackout was unknown initially. Since the outage hampered services for Facebook and its sister websites just a day after the mass internet outage, it was being suggested both the issues could be interconnected.

However, a Facebook spokesperson had revealed that a network configuration issue is what hampered the functioning of the services across the globe. The company executive further assured the masses that the issue has been identified and resolved.

In a statement given to DailyMail, the Facebook executive revealed that. 'Today, a network configuration issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Facebook technologies. We quickly resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience

.This suggests the mass internet outage triggered due to affected CDN services at Fastly wasn't the reason for Facebook and Instagram service interruption. The services are back to normal now and you should not experience any more Facebook blackouts or Instagram and WhatsApp outage.

