Facebook, Instagram Rage War Against Hate Speech; Remove 2.7 Crore Posts In July News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms worldwide. The amount of data and information that circulates on Facebook and Instagram is immeasurable. But sometimes, it also becomes the platform for misinformation and fake news. Facebook and Instagram have taken action against 2.7 crore posts in July, Meta said in its monthly report.

Facebook, Instagram Remove Millions Of Posts

Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram need to comply with the IT rules laid out by the Indian government. For the same, Meta has published a detailed monthly report where it took action against 2.7 crore posts. Particularly, 2.5 crore posts on Facebook and 20 lakh posts on Instagram were removed.

The report also mentions that 1.73 crore spam posts and 23 lakh violent and graphic posts were removed from Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, 1.1 lakh posts linked to hate speech and 27 lakh posts related to nudity and sexual content were removed from the platform.

That's not all. Around 9 lakh posts linked to suicide and self-injury were removed from Instagram alone. 3.7 lakh posts linked to nudity and sexual content and 22,000 hate speech posts were also removed from the Reels-based platform. Meta also stated that it had addressed 100 percent of the grievances and complaints in India.

Meta Complying With IT Rules In India

Meta is one of the many platforms that is required to comply with the Indian IT rules of 2021. Here, the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code requires companies to provide a monthly report, which includes addressing issues like hate speech posts, posts linked to graphic content, violence, and more.

Meta has also informed that Facebook's 'proactive rate' has increased to 99.6 percent, allowing the platform to perform better scrutiny of posts. For instance, Facebook's proactive detection rate was 99.9 percent for posts with graphic content and violence. Instagram's proactive detection rate was 99.5 percent for posts linked with hate speech.

Meta is also required to respond to users' complaints received from Facebook and Instagram. The platform said in the report that it had responded to all 626 and 1033 complaints on Facebook and Instagram, respectively.

Best Mobiles in India