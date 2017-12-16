Facebook introduces Snooze feature to give users more control over their News Feed

Facebook has just announced the launch of a new feature called Snooze, which will help users to control what content they want to see in their News Feed. This feature will be rolled out to the users over the next week.

So what does the Snooze feature do? Just like its name suggests, it allows users to temporarily unfollow a person, Page or group for 30 days. The Snooze feature is available in the top-right drop-down menu of a post. After selecting it on any post, you won't see content appearing on your News Feed, from that particular person for that time period.

This feature would come really handy considering how our News Feed keep showing us an endless stream of content. There are many times when we grow tired with the overload of content. Apparently, Facebook has listened to the complaints from people asking for more control over their News Feed. With Snooze, users don't need to unfollow or unfriend permanently, rather just stop seeing someone's posts for a short period of time.

It is worth noting that the people, Pages, and groups you snooze will not be notified. On the other hand, users will be notified before the Snooze period is about to end and the setting can also be reversed at any time.

However, those who are familiar with Facebook know that controls for News Feed aren't something new. The already existing features like Unfollow, Hide, Report and See First, the addition of this all new Snooze feature only reflects the company's commitment towards making the social network platform more user friendly.

Of course, Snooze may not seem like an important feature to be honest, it is surely going to make the life (virtual) of many users easy. As News Feed evolves, Facebook plans to continue providing easy-to-use tools to give you the most personalized experience possible for every user.