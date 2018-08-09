Facebook introduces video chat AR games for Messenger

Facebook has introduced a new update for its Messenger app. With the latest update, the users will be able to play games together in a real-time augmented reality. The company had recently introduced the video chat feature for its Messenger. Now, the latest update announced by the company comes as a part of this video chat feature for the Messenger. Facebook has announced the latest development in an official blog post.

Nora Micheva, Product Manager at Messenger mentioned in the post that:

"Today we're excited to make connecting with your friends in video chat even more fun - and competitive! - with multiplayer video chat AR games."

The new multiplayer AR (Augmented reality) games will be a part of the Messenger's video chat feature like we mentioned earlier. Users can try the new feature by simply selecting the star button present in the video chat. It is being reported that the feature has already started making its way to the users. At the moment, the multiplayer AR game feature has two AR-based games which include 'Don't Smile' and 'Asteroids Attack'. The Don't Smile title is primarily a virtual version of the classic staring contest. Whereas, the Asteroids Attack game will allow the users to navigate a spaceship using their nose while they try to avoid the obstacles on the path.

The new AR games can be played by six people at the same time. Facebook is also planning to add new games to the list. It is expected that the games such as Beach Bump and Kitten Kraze will be added to the list of existing games. The users who are interested in trying out the new games will need to have the latest version of Messenger installed on their devices. For the users who already have an updated version of the Messenger can open an existing conversation or can begin a new conversation with their friends to play the game. All a user will need to do is tap on the video icon and then select the star button to choose the desired game from the available list of games.

Once the user selects the game, the friend they are chatting with will get a notification related to the game and all they have to do is select the start tab to begin the game. The feature is still new and is making its way to the devices gradually. The AR game feature is yet to be rolled out for the Indian users and it is expected that the users will receive the update in the coming days.

