Facebook is four times ahead of Google and Microsoft in terms of profit per employee

Facebook recently disclosed its earnings for the second quarter of 2017 reporting positive business growth with impressive numbers.

Now according to a report from recode, the California based social network giant has surpassed Microsoft and Google's parent company Alphabet in "securing maximum profit per employee in the second quarter of 2017." As for Twitter, the reports notes that the company has suffered a heavy loss.

How did Facebook manage such feat? Well, the company employed 20,658 people in the past quarter which was a 43 percent increase over the same period last year. Interestingly, the company made $188,498 (approximately Rs. 1.2 crores) per employee in the three months ending in June.

As for Microsoft, the company made $52,400 (approximately Rs. 33 lakhs) and Alphabet $46,610 (approximately 29 lakhs) per employee. So looking at the figures it is almost four times less profit per employee than Facebook.

Popular network carriers like Verizon and AT&T also secured $27,405 (approximately 17 lakhs) and $15,410 (approximately 9 lakhs) per employ.

Unfortunately, the report notes that things didn't go well for Twitter. The company saw a net loss of $116 million last quarter which includes loss of nearly $36,000 (approximately 2 lakhs) per employee.

While Twitter needs to do a lot of work in the new quarter, Facebook's efficiency has been based on the fact that software products do not require humans for the production and distribution process. In the case of physical goods, humans are required to mass produce the objects as well as deliver it to stores or doorsteps. "Of course, even jobs formerly assigned to humans are coming under the purview of robots - so more industries could see consolidation of labor," the report added.

The research conducted by recode was restricted to select major companies that reported their employee count in their latest quarterly earnings. It did not include Apple as they do not have a quarterly updated headcount.