Facebook is now testing Voice Clips feature for status updates in India

In a bid to make its social media platform more feature rich, Facebook seems to be testing a new feature on its platform. Dubbed as "Add Voice Clip" the new feature was first spotted by an Indian user and according to the details provided the new feature appears in the status update composer menu that allows users to record a short audio snippet and use it as a status update.

However, Facebook is testing "Voice Clips" as a status update option with a small percentage of users in the country right now. "We are always working to help people share and connect with their friends and family on Facebook in ways that are authentic to them. Voice Clips gives people a new medium through which to express themselves," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

This feature does look interesting and could bring about a new user experience within the platform. Further, Voice clips could be a thing as it will be easier to update than typing in the text or recording a video. Besides with this new feature, Facebook could be aiming to help people share more on its social network. Besides as it is being tested in India where users have to deal with non-native language keyboards, the voice feature could help them post status updates without and typing restrictions.

According to TechCrunch, users can access the new feature by selecting the "Add Voice Clip" tab from the status update composer menu that includes several other tabs like photo uploads, location check-ins and more.

Once they click on the Voice tab they will see a waveform of their voice and they can record without any specific limit. After recording, users can preview their clip but they will not be able to edit it. Then they can share it on their News Feed where friends can hit play to listen while watching the waveform animation. While it sounds cool, it will interesting to see how Facebook will go about it in the future or once it completes the tests.

Currently, as the feature is in a testing phase it is not yet known if it will be rolled out officially to other users in India or globally.

Meanwhile, the social media giant is getting more serious about voice-enabled features and it is already working on smart home speakers named Fiona and Aloha which are reportedly slated to launch around July. Designed by Facebook's Building 8 hardware lab, the Aloha model is reportedly more sophisticated than Fiona.

"The Aloha model, to be marketed under the official name Portal, will use voice commands but will also feature facial recognition to identify users for accessing Facebook via a wide-angle lens on the front of the device," a Digitimes report said earlier.